Set For September? Tickets For Popular Lost And Found Festival In Malta Available Online
Tickets for a popular UK festival hosted in Malta every year are available online, though Malta’s health authorities have yet to give a clear indication if mass events will be allowed by then.
Annie Mac Presents: Lost And Found Festival 2021 usually brings some of the hottest names in the contemporary UK house, dance and hip hop scenes to the island around April and May. Having been happening on the island since 2015, the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the pandemic, with festival-goers left heartbroken when the 2021 edition was also postponed.
Tickets for the 2021 edition – which was pushed back to 1st to 4th September – are available online. However, potential buyers are wondering if the festival is truly set to happen with no clear indications from Maltese health authorities that mass events will be reopened by September.
Hopeful promotional material giving reasons why attendees should choose to visit Malta are also online.
This week, Health Minister Chris Fearne said he expects Malta to reach herd immunity by summer, which means Lost and Found Festival may very well be among the first festivals to open on the island… assuming mass events are allowed shortly after herd immunity is achieved.
One of the most popular events on the island’s calendar, the festival was renowned for the thousands of British tourists it brought to Malta every year, with stages set up across the island, from St Paul’s Bay to Mellieħa’s Red Tower.