Pest Expert Warns New Mosquito Species That Withstands The Cold Heading To Malta Soon
A newly discovered mosquito may be heading to Malta, pest expert Arnold Sciberras has warned.
Speaking to TVM, Sciberras described Aedes Koreicus as a new type of mosquito, that was spotted first in Italy in 2011, however has recently been invading the rest of the country at a rapid rate.
Aedes Koreicus belongs to the same species family as the White Tiger.
Arnold explains how the new mosquito’s sting, if infected, can not only withstand the cold but can also lead to the viral brain infection Japanese encephalitis and heart disease in animals.
Although this new species was first spotted in Japan, China, South Korea and certain parts of Russia, it has now invaded more parts of the world, more specifically Europe, including Belgium, Italy, Germany, Hungary, Slovenia, Switzerland, and even beyond Europe in Kazakhstan.
Even though it doesn’t seem to have crossed over to the island, Sciberras suggests that Malta will be invaded by these new mosquitos within the next two years.
Have you been stung by a mosquito this year?