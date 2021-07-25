Activists Call For Gżira Duck Village To Be Closed Down Over Animals’ ‘Filthy And Unsanitary’ Living Conditions

“Animals being kept in filthy, unsanitary conditions in a room at the back. Some animals had no water, some had absolutely filthy stagnant water with leeches inside, some had no food, while the rabbits had chicken feed in their bowls and zero hay,” read Animal Liberation Malta’s post.

In a post uploaded to Facebook yesterday, the group said that some of its activists had visited Duck Village and were shocked at what they found.

Activists from the group Animal Liberation Malta have urged authorities to close down the Gżira Duck Village over what they say are unsuitable conditions for animals to be kept in.

Activists reported coming across dead and rotting pigeon carcasses as well as mice “running all over, including in the animals’ cages”.

This isn’t the first time Duck Village has been accused of mistreatment and neglect of the animals in its care. Back in February activists raised the alarm after several dead animals were discovered on the premises.

Animal Liberation Malta said that while there were donation boxes for the public to contribute to maintaining the little animal park, it was clear that the people administering it couldn’t provide the animals with their basic needs, including clean water and suitable food.

Moreover, the group questioned how it was possible for authorities to allow Duck Village to continue to operate and how it had passed an inspection just eight weeks ago.

Animal Liberation Malta said that six rabbits, two baby chickens, two guinea fowl and four guinea pigs were taken from their cages by the activists and are currently being cared for at the Sunshine Animal Sanctuary.

What do you make of this story?