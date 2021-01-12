Dumped Rabbits Covered In Ear Mites And Infections Picked Up By Maltese Animal Rights Organisation
Over the past two days, two rabbits have been discovered dumped on the side of a road in Malta.
In both cases, the rabbits were suffering from serious health conditions, including ear mites, infections and malnutrition.
“One of our members just found this rabbit dumped with rubbish bags at the side of the road. The rabbit is without a doubt from a rabbit farm,” said Animal Libteration Malta (ALM).
Photos show the rabbit, now named Hope, in a poor state and in need of medical attention.
Thankfully, Hope was handed over to the NGO The Malta Rabbit Club where it is currently being monitored and treated.
However, shortly after the arrival of Hope another rabbit ended up on the doorstep of ALM.
“This rabbit was also underweight, had hocks, and a vaginal infection,” the animal rights organisation said.
According to ALM, over 500,000 rabbits are “bred, confined and slaughtered on the Maltese islands each year”.
