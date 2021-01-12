Dumped Rabbits Covered In Ear Mites And Infections Picked Up By Maltese Animal Rights Organisation

Over the past two days, two rabbits have been discovered dumped on the side of a road in Malta.

In both cases, the rabbits were suffering from serious health conditions, including ear mites, infections and malnutrition.

“One of our members just found this rabbit dumped with rubbish bags at the side of the road. The rabbit is without a doubt from a rabbit farm,” said Animal Libteration Malta (ALM).

Photos show the rabbit, now named Hope, in a poor state and in need of medical attention.