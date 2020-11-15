Help Find Archie! €500 Reward For Adopted Fox Terrier Who Went Missing Near Attard

A €500 reward is being rewarded for the return of an adopted fox terrier who went missing last Thursday.

Archie went missing in Attard nearby Scott’s and Dr Trevor’s Clinic. The recently adopted dog isn’t wearing a collar or harness and is unfamiliar with the area.

However, he is microchipped and answers to his name.

A search team has been on the lookout for several days now with a lead that Archie was near Attard Primary last night.

Despite this, the dog still hasn’t been found.

Archie’s family is offering €500 for the return of Archie. If you have any information that may help please call the numbers below.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Archie please contact 99409214 / 79941317.

