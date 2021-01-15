Hope, The Abandoned Maltese Rabbit Dumped With Ear Mites And Mange, Has Passed Away
Hope, the rabbit discovered with ear mites and mange on the side of a Maltese road, has died, animal activists have announced.
“At least she died knowing what love and comfort was. With a carpet under her body in a warm place, not on a cold, rainy street or in a rubbish truck,” Animal Liberation Malta, a group dedicated to supporting animals, said.
Hope was picked up last Monday after she was dumped on the side of a road.
She was suffering from serious health complications including ear mites, mange and malnutrition.
Hope was put into the care of The Malta Rabbit Club, a local NGO, which monitored her in the hopes that she would recover. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her illnesses this morning.
“This rabbit was also underweight, had hocks, and a vaginal infection,” the animal rights organisation said.
If you ever come across abandoned rabbits in Malta, please contact one of the relevant animal groups mentioned above to help them have a chance at a second life.
Share this to raise awareness on the issue