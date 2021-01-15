Hope, The Abandoned Maltese Rabbit Dumped With Ear Mites And Mange, Has Passed Away

Hope, the rabbit discovered with ear mites and mange on the side of a Maltese road, has died, animal activists have announced.

“At least she died knowing what love and comfort was. With a carpet under her body in a warm place, not on a cold, rainy street or in a rubbish truck,” Animal Liberation Malta, a group dedicated to supporting animals, said.

Hope was picked up last Monday after she was dumped on the side of a road.

She was suffering from serious health complications including ear mites, mange and malnutrition.

Hope was put into the care of The Malta Rabbit Club, a local NGO, which monitored her in the hopes that she would recover. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her illnesses this morning.

“At least she saw the better side of humanity before she left this world,” ALM said.

Unfortunately, Hope wasn’t the only rabbit picked up over the past week with another rabbit winding up on the doorstop of ALM.