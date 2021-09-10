Maori To Hold Vigil Tonight For Milo The Cat And Other Strays That Were Killed

The popular Valletta bar Maori will be holding a vigil tonight in remembrance of three cats that were found dead in the last week. Simone Falzon, the bar’s owner, announced the vigil in a Facebook post yesterday, saying that it has been a week today since Milo the kitten was found dead. “I would like to hold a vigil for Milo and the stray cats that were killed,” the owner wrote.

Milo went missing a few days ago after two other cats were found dead in the sea. He was eventually also found dead in the sea. An official police report was filed with police calling a man in for questioning. It is unclear at this stage how the police’s investigations have progressed. Those joining the vigil are asked to take a flower or degradable item of choice that can be thrown into the sea, as part of the memorial. “I would also like to thank you all for the support you have shown me,” the bar owner said. Falzon also said that Maori will be open today after the vigil, following multiple days of being closed.