Watch: Ukrainian Cats Torn From Owners And Quarantined In Cages Upon Arrival In Malta 

Pets belonging to people fleeing Ukrainian are being quarantined in small cages away from their owners upon their arrival in Malta unless they fulfil a set of medical requirements. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Animal Health and Welfare Department published a set of guidelines establishing the temporary procedure for dealing with dogs, cats and ferrets accompanying travellers entering Malta from Ukraine. While a number of typical EU requirements for pet travel, such as the requirement for a pre-entry rabies antibody titration test and permit application, have been waived as a result of the war, some minimum rules still apply. Pets must be microchipped and in possession of a valid rabies vaccination document and it must be possible to verify their identity.

Failing this, the Veterinary Regulation Directorate will quarantine the animals until they obtain an EU pet passport, are identifiable, vaccinated against rabies, and serologically tested for anti-rabies antibodies. However, PN candidate Rebekah Cilia warned yesterday that cats are being quarantined at “awful” conditions within the Animal Welfare’s Luqa shelters. “This morning I was contacted by a very upset cat owner who had to flee her country because of the war going on in Ukraine,” Cilia said. “She could not plan in advance, this is not a holiday, so she could not get all the required tests on time for her cat.”

“As a result, her cat has been quarantined here in Malta in awful conditions. From a cat that was treated like a queen in her home, to being imprisoned in disgusting conditions.” “She is being kept in a cage in a ‘room’ which has two walls, a makeshift roof with holes in it and open from all the sides. To add insult to injury, excavation works are going on right next to these cats, which are already petrified as it is.” “These are not conditions fit for any animal, let alone those who have had to travel such a long way and are no separated from their owners. Most of the cats are hiding in corners, scared of the loud noise, exposed to the elements. And this cat will be there for three months.” “If there was nothing to hide, why are phones not allowed in?” Do you think the authorities should be more lenient towards Ukrainian pet owners?