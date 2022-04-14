Here’s How Your Business Can Pledge, Plant A Tree And Raise Funds For A Worthy Cause

For 20 years Puttinu has been a pillar of support for families going through cancer. They have now set their eyes on a game changing project but they need help to get there. Whether it’s through a pledge or small donations, every little helps. On Good Friday you can help them achieve their goal of purchasing a block of apartments in central London by tuning into the telethon that is being run on all local TV stations. If your business, group of friends, work buddies or family want to make a difference this year, Puttinu Cares has opened up pledges once again.

Here’s what you need to know before you pledge: 👉 The minimum amount you can pledge is €300, with no maximum 👉 Absolutely anyone can pledge, even an individual Here’s how to pledge: 👉 On Good Friday tune into the telethon and call the pledge number on the screen 👉 Listen carefully to any instructions you will be given on the phone Easy right? Now that we’ve ironed out the details and you and your loved ones have pledged to help Puttinu, let’s have a look at what you’ll get in return.

Here’s what you get: 👉 Your company, family, or loved one’s name will forever be etched into the new London apartments 👉 A tree, in collaboration with Parks Malta, will be planted in your name 👉 Pledges of €500 or more will receive a 20 year anniversary Puttinu Token

Usually, when you donate the funds are taken out of your telephone bill, but pledges work a bit differently. Instead, a representative from Puttinu Cares will be going around Malta and Gozo on Saturday 16th April to collect the pledges from those who donated. So, make sure that you have your pledge amount ready to go as Puttinu Cares will come to pick up the funds on Saturday 16th April. All of the details will be ironed out when you call to make your pledge. The telethon will run between 10am and midnight on all local stations with a break between 15:00 – 21:00. Your donation will make a great difference in the lives of those impacted by cancer. Tune in to the telethon and donate to Puttinu this Good Friday!