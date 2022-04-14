Watch: Eve Borg Bonello Calls For Removal Of Parliament Barricades: ‘MPs Shouldn’t Be Afraid Of People’

New PN MP Eve Borg Bonello has urged Parliament to remove the barricades that have been erected outside the building for the past few years.

“Parliament is meant to belong to the people and I feel [the barricades] are a horrible symbol of what our democracy could come to when we let people do certain things,” Borg Bonello said during an interview with Lovin Malta this week.

“Even the architecture of our Parliament shows it belongs to the people and I feel those barricades are a reminder of a really dark past. We shouldn’t forget our past and we should still fight for justice, but we must understand that this should be a stepping stone forward.”

“MPs shouldn’t be afraid of people, we’re there to represent them.”