First Look At What’s Planned For The New Ta’ Qali National Football Centre
The renditions for the newly approved National Football Centre that is going to be built at Ta’ Qali have just been revealed.
This comes as the Planning Authority approved the full development permit for the construction of a new national hub for football earlier today, with many football fans currently overjoyed about the news.
“This project consists of the construction of a set of facilities that would be the home of the Malta National Football Teams, from the very early ages through a development pathway to the elite,” the Malta Football Association said in a press release.
Renditions unveiled show a very clean and minimal design, with a special focus on facilities needed for a football centre.
It will also feature the latest in sports science research labs, medical facilities, physiotherapy clinic, gymnasium, dressing rooms, catering facilities, multi-function meeting and lecture rooms, relaxation room and technical offices in line with UEFA’s Best Practice Guide to Training Centre Construction and Management.
The centre has also been designed with environmental protection and sustainability in mind.
Have a look at the full renditions below:
