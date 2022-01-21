First Look At What’s Planned For The New Ta’ Qali National Football Centre

The renditions for the newly approved National Football Centre that is going to be built at Ta’ Qali have just been revealed.

This comes as the Planning Authority approved the full development permit for the construction of a new national hub for football earlier today, with many football fans currently overjoyed about the news.

“This project consists of the construction of a set of facilities that would be the home of the Malta National Football Teams, from the very early ages through a development pathway to the elite,” the Malta Football Association said in a press release.