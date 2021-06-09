Ħamrun Spartans Will Not Play In Champions League After UEFA Upholds One Year Match-Fixing Suspension

Ħamrun Spartans will not be participating in the upcoming Champions League after UEFA upheld a one-year suspension handed to the club.

In 2013, Spartans was found guilty of match-fixing resulting in two of its committee members being handed a lifetime ban.

Despite winning the BOV Premier League last year, the match-fixing scandal has continued to haunt the Spartans with the UEFA Appeals Body now upholding a decision to suspend the club from participating in European competitions for one year.

According to Replay, Spartans never served the sentence it had been handed with regards to participating in European competitions.

“The club is seriously considering an appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” Spartans said in a press release.

“This decision is obviously very disappointing for our club because it directly impacts our efforts to put Ħamrun Spartans as the epitome of Maltese football. We remain committed to continue with our winning strategy and ensure that we remain focused on our aim to be the best club on the island on and off the pitch,” it continued.

If Spartans choose not to appeal, or the judgment is upheld, Hibernians will be eligible to participate in the Champions League instead.

Tag someone who needs to know this