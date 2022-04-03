Juventus And Inter Will Be Going Head To Head In Tonight’s Derby D’Italia

Heading off to Turin the time has come again for these two Italian teams to go head to head and see who will come out on top in the Derby d’Italia. Make sure you don’t miss the grande Inter versus Juventus match happening tonight! Kicking off at 8.45pm on the 3rd April, Inter and Juventus will be fighting to see who will climb the standings and earn themselves some valuable points in the Serie A league. As it stands, Inter has the upper hand with 60 points, but Juventus are hot on their tail with just a point difference. Inter VS Juventus – who’s doing better?

Amassing a total of 109 goals between them during this Serie A season, both Inter and Juventus have a pretty good shot at winning the face off tonight. Both teams have won a total of 17 matches this season, but Inter is doing a bit better as they only have 9 draws and 3 losses, compared to Juventus’ 8 draws and 5 losses. If these two teams keep up this pace – tonights derby should be quite an exciting one. Meeting for the first time in 1909 this Italian derby has a long standing history of passing and scoring. With 257 games to date, tonights match will be the 258th time that Inter and Juventus have gone head to head. The biggest win of a Derby d’Italia was claimed by Juventus back in 1961 when they blew everyone’s minds by scoring a mind-boggling 9 goals with Inter only having a single goal to their game. Get in on the action!

Various gambling sites have come up with some pretty competitive odds for this Derby d'Italia.

