Malta Has Its First Point In 2022 World Cup Qualifiers After Dramatic Draw Against Slovakia

Malta’s national team has its first point in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers after settling for a 2-2 draw against Slovakia

After going up 2-0 in the first half, with goals scored by Luke Gambin and Alexander Satariano, Malta lost its momentum and conceded two goals in the first ten minutes of the second half.

David Strelec scored Slovakia’s first goal in the 49th minute and Inter Milan centre-back Milan Škriniar scored the second just four minutes later.

However, Malta managed to stay competitive in the game and held Slovakia to a 2-2 draw, much to the dismay of the home team.

Tonight’s performance marked yet another stride in the right direction for the national team, lead by head coach Devis Mangia, with inspiring football being played on the pitch.

Despite the comeback draw by Slovakia, many took to social media to congratulate Malta on another positive result in its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

“Proud of our country! It is evident that there is a clear and definite path on which the national team is moving. A team that this evening reaffirmed its ability to unite us as one country,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Sports, Clifton Grima.

Malta kicked off its World Cup qualifying campaign against Russia earlier this week, where the national team suffered an undeserved 3-1 loss.

Malta will now face Group H opponents Croatia on 30th March.

Cover Photo Credit: Mark Zammit Cordina

