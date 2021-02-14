Maltese Athletes Place Top 10 In First-Ever Online Shotokan Karate World Championship

A handful of Maltese karateka finished in the top ten places across different age groups in an online karate world championship.

The Funakoshi Gichin Online Festival, organised by the Japanese Karate Association, the leading organisation for traditional Shotokan Karate, involved practitioners from all over the world performing a standardised karate routine.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, karateka had to upload their performance online with over 1000 athletes from all over the world, including Russia, England and Canada, partaking.

And three Maltese athletes managed to place in the top 10 performances from each age category.

Lian Chirchop was the most successful Maltese athlete of the online competition, placing fourth in the 19 to 21 age group.

Nicole Chircop cracked the top ten in the 22 to 39 age group, coming in at eight place.

And Shayma Ennajar placed ninth in the 10 to 12 age group.

The feats become more impressive when you take into consideration the fact that the online competition mixed both men and women in the same pool, creating more fierce competition.

Moreover, the judging panel had more time to assess the videos, analysing the athletes routine and moves in slow motion, resulting in undisputed results and certification of the athleticism of Maltese karateka!

Share this post to congratulate the athletes!