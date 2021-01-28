No Arrests Or Fines Dished Out To Football Fans Celebrating In Streets Of Ħamrun

Police haven’t dished out any fines or arrested any individuals in relation to street celebrations after a Ħamrun Spartans win last night.

Following the decisive 3-0 win over Valletta FC, a number of Spartans’ fans gathered spontaneously on Triq Schembri and Triq Mile End to celebrate the result.

Video footage shows the extent of the celebrations, which included lighting flares and carcades, breaking coronavirus mitigation measures in the process.

“Officers from the Ħamrun Police District and the Rapid Intervention Unit immediately went on site to disperse them,” a police spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

“During these situations, the priority is always to ensure that any groups are separated as quickly as possible,” he said.

According to the police, most people were in their vehicles and “scattered and left” when the police arrived.

“There was a few minutes of euphoria, but order was reinstated in short order. They immediately dispersed and there was no confrontation with the police,” one informed source told Lovin Malta.

Those who were found celebrating in their car were promptly removed by authorities but no fines or arrests were made.

Last night’s celebrations have been condemned online, including by popular football fan club the South End Core, who retaliated by issuing their own proposals to see fans return to stadiums in an attempt to ensure celebrations of this size do not occur in the future.

Police investigations into last night’s celebrations are ongoing.

