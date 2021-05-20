Ta’ Qali Pool To Be Transformed Into Football Fan Engagement Concept Following Abrupt Closure

A football fan engagement concept will replace the Ta’ Qali swimming pool after financial hardships caused by the pandemic forced it to close down.

The Malta Football Association endorsed a decision to shut down the pool last week after it was deemed that it was not financially viable for the association to maintain.

Instead, the pool area will now be transformed into a fan engagement concept to entertain fans attending football matches at the stadium, Lovin Malta is informed.

The decision to shut down the pool did not bode well with the wider sporting community, with several prominent figures and athletes expressing frustration that sports, other than football, is not taken seriously enough in Malta.

As a private entity, the MFA was impacted by the pandemic much like any other business in Malta.

Moreover, the association was faced with terminating its league prematurely as a result of a ban on organised sports which will be fully repealed on 7th June.

Yesterday, the MFA Council convened to approve the domestic football competitions for next season.

Unlike previous seasons, the Premier League will be made up of 12 teams instead of 14, resulting in the relegation of Senglea Athletic, Lija Athletic, Tarxien Rainbows and Żejtun Corinthians

Meanwhile, the Challenge League will be composed of 22 teams and the National Amateur League with the remaining 19 teams.

The Premier League is set to begin on 15th August.

What do you make of these changes? Let us know below