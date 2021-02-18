WATCH: 15-Year-Old Maltese Girl Breaks Her Own National Swimming Record By A Whopping Five Seconds

A 15-year-old Maltese girl has broken her own national record in the 400m freestyle by a margin of five seconds.

Sasha Gatt continues to smash records left and right, pulling in a time of 4:23:33 in the 400m freestyle last weekend.

Gatt beat her own 400m record by a margin of close to five seconds, with the previous time of 4:28:17 set in October last year.

The young and promising swimmer is just one of many young female athletes excelling in their respective sport with others like Haley Bugeja and Tenishia Thornton paving the way for female athletes of the future.

The next Time Trial event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 13. You can find out more by clicking on the following link.

