WATCH: Sacrifices And Success – Malta’s Athlete Of The Year Janet Richard On What It Takes To Become A National Champion

Injuries. Comeback. National Record – that’s the spirit of a champion.

Janet Richard broke an almost 20-year-old national record in the 400-metres last year with a time of 54.06 seconds.

She was then named Malta’s athlete of the year.

However, rising to the top of Malta’s sporting elite comes with a price – and the road to get there is long and winding.

However, rising to the top of Malta's sporting elite comes with a price – and the road to get there is long and winding.



Janet battled injuries, doubts and even racism throughout her athletic career, but none of that stopped her from achieving her goals.

The 22-year-old Maltese athlete has proven that hard work and determination pay off and is living proof that Malta has what it takes to run with the big dogs in the sporting world.

Lovin Malta will premiere an exclusive interview with the champ herself as she takes us through her journey as an athlete and what it takes to become a national champion.

There’s a lot more to it than meets the eye. One thing is for sure, becoming the very best requires monumental sacrifices.

