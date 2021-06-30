World Record In Sight! Neil Agius Reaches 100km Mark As He Inches Closer To Malta

“Neil Agius just reached 100km! He is getting closer to breaking the maritime world record for the longest continuous, unassisted, current-neutral swim along a single-segment,” the endurance swimmer’s page announced.

Neil Agius’ phenomenal world-record-attempting swim from Linosa to Malta is getting closer and closer to completion, with the swimmer passing the 100km mark.

This latest 100km milestone is particularly significant for Neil as it means he has surpassed the length of his Sicily-Malta swim last year.

Therefore, if nothing else, he is guaranteed to beat his own personal record.

However, Neil has his eye on even greater prizes, with the current world record stand for the longest unassisted open-water swim standing at 124.4km.

The swimmer’s page said it will shortly announce more information of Neil’s estimated time of arrival and location, which is set for late this evening.

Cover photos: Kurt Arrigo