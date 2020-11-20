Apple Fanatics Gather In Droves Outside Maltese Stores For Launch Of Latest iPhone

Photos sent to Lovin Malta show people queuing at various iCentre stores, including the Birkirkara Bypass and Sliema High Street.

Although the iPhone 12 Max Pro, along with the budget iPhone 12 Mini, was officially for sale at 9am, Apple fanatics arrived hours in advance to ensure they got their hands on the latest phone.

The iPhone 12 Max Pro launched in Malta earlier today with hundreds of people queuing in the early hours of the morning to get their hands on Apple’s new flagship phone.

“People started queuing as early as 6:30 am,” the new owner of an iPhone 12 Max Pro told Lovin Malta.

“After about 45 minutes after the shop opened, they came out asking what phone people wanted and started turning people down because they only had the gold model left,” he said.

Like the launch of LIDL’s clothing line and the launch of the PlayStation 5, the iPhone 12 Max Pro is in super high demand with many not being able to get their hands on the specific model, colour and design they were looking for.

“Some people stormed off in anger when they found out the model they wanted was sold out,” he continued.

In anticipation of the flurry of people, iCentre implemented a number of COVID-19 restrictive measures and enforced them throughout the morning.

“They asked people to socially distance and a police car passed by at one point and warned people,” he continued.

