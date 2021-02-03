From Għargħur To The Moon! GameStop Hype Lands In Malta With Viral WallStreet Bets Billboard

Now, Degenerates, the name given to members of the subreddit, are leaving their mark in Malta with an electronic billboard telling people to buy GameStop stock.

The infamous subreddit group, WallStreet Bets, shocked the stock market world two weeks ago when a bunch of retail traders went on a GameStop stock shopping spree, forcing big hedge funds and short sellers to sell their stock at a loss.

The ongoing rebellion against the giants of Wall Street has landed in Malta with redditors taking over a billboard in Għargħur…. telling people to buy stonk.

“$GME TO THE MOON” the billboard read along with a photo of the WallStreet Bets mascot and a few rocket emojis.

In solidarity with Degenerates from all over the world, the Maltese faction uploaded the photo of the billboard to the subreddit and has already garnered over 1,200 upvotes and 28 comments.

And although the billboard has gained popularity online, the same can’t be said about the highly volatile GameStop stock which plummeted more than 50% on Tuesday.

Despite all this, there is still some hope that GameStop, with AMC, Express and Nokia, could rally again.

Until then – $GME to the moon!

