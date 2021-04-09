Malta’s Energy Minister Sees Clean Energy Potential In ‘Skybrators’
Global wind power needs to triple in the next decade to achieve carbon neutrality, but traditional wind turbines just aren’t enough to make an impact. A new, pioneering technology, dubbed the ‘skybrator’, might be the solution to this – and Malta’s Energy Minister has already commended its potential.
Spanish company Vortex Bladeless has created this new, bladeless device that generates energy through vibrations alone. It is less expensive, less costly to maintain, less noisy and doesn’t pose a threat to wildlife like the traditional windmill design, which kill hundreds of thousands of birds each year.
The technology develops on-site energy and can be used in conjunction with solar panels in, for example, residential areas.
Speaking to Lovin Malta, Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli said there is “potential” in the technology.
“The ‘skybrator’ is still an emerging technology, in its early stages. But there could be potential, though there is no knowledge on its mass deployment as yet,” Dalli explained.
The Ministry, Dalli continued, is looking into multiple types of emerging technology in the renewable energy sector. Perhaps these windless turbines could help Malta reach its climate goals.
That being said, the minister noted that Malta is on track with its own targets of being completely carbon neutral by 2050.
“Our ongoing commitment and priorities are to meet these goals. Data shows that Malta is well within the targets set in the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan for primary energy consumption. Malta is also doing positively on the Renewable Energy System targets, as last year’s 10% target has already been met,” the minister previously told this newsroom.
This transition, Dalli said, will largely depend on a mix of energy sources that are sustainable, efficient and innovative. New devices like that of Vortex Bladeless will play a crucial role in helping the islands get there.
In the meantime, Dalli’s Ministry of Energy is looking to introduce more innovative ways to support Malta’s industries on their path to achieve carbon neutrality, particularly through investments from players in the private and financial sectors.
Whether the islands’ keep on track of their climate goals, Dalli added, boils down to political commitment.
What do you think of these windless turbines?