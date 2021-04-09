Malta’s Energy Minister Sees Clean Energy Potential In ‘Skybrators’

Global wind power needs to triple in the next decade to achieve carbon neutrality, but traditional wind turbines just aren’t enough to make an impact. A new, pioneering technology, dubbed the ‘skybrator’, might be the solution to this – and Malta’s Energy Minister has already commended its potential.

Spanish company Vortex Bladeless has created this new, bladeless device that generates energy through vibrations alone. It is less expensive, less costly to maintain, less noisy and doesn’t pose a threat to wildlife like the traditional windmill design, which kill hundreds of thousands of birds each year.

The technology develops on-site energy and can be used in conjunction with solar panels in, for example, residential areas.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli said there is “potential” in the technology.