The Unexpected Tunes That Got Malta’s Favourite Politicians And Celebrities Through 2021

Have you ever wondered about the music that gets your favourite Maltese politicians and celebrities up and dancing? Well, we definitely have. 

So we decided to reach out to some of Malta’s biggest personalities to find out what songs or albums got them through 2021 and enlighten you guys in case you’ve been wondering as well. 

So without further ado, here’s a list of leading local personalities go-to songs, artists and albums:

1. Bernard Grech

“In my playlist you’ll always find Queen, Dire Straits and Adele.”

2. Owen Bonnici

Save Your Tears – The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.

“The tune is so catchy, I can hear it in my mind all day.”

3. Valentina Rossi

Moth To A Flame – The Weeknd

24/7 – Carlo Gerada and Aidan

“Promise I’m not biased.”

4. Keith Demicoli

My Universe – Coldplay, album – Music Of The Spheres

5. Byron Camilleri

Save your tears – The Weekend.

6. Eddie Fresco

Memory Lane – Shordie Shordie.

“It’s my go-to album.”

What song got you through 2021? Let us know in the comments below

