Watch: Thomas Camilleri Goes Miss Trunchbull In Maltese Debut Of Matilda Musical This Weekend

Popular Maltese actor Thomas Camilleri is set to star as Miss Trunchbull this coming weekend as the musical for Matilda debuts in Malta. Camilleri has unveiled his first make-up look test-run for the musical, even shaving his beard for the look. “Matilda is the first book I can remember reading and relishing every page as I went along. Being equally terrified and amused by the gorgon that is Miss Trunchbull, getting to play her as an adult is such a blast,” Camilleri told Lovin Malta.

“Being an ex-Olympian (the character), the part is hugely physical and there are a couple of treats in store for audiences – my sore back is testament to that,” he expressed. “Miss Trunchbull is the 1969 Hammer-Throwing World Champion. Becoming a headmistress after her sports retirement means that she treats her pupils like recruits – no mercy! Not wanting to let that bulging right arm get out of shape she often hurls books, and the occasional student, ensuring everyone is always terrified of her,” he explained. “This is definitely the most ambitious musical I’ve been in locally and I’m so excited to finally share it with everyone after this two-year pause,” he said. Matilda is one of Roald Dahl’s best books and is now an international hit musical written by Tim Minchin. This musical for adults and kids alike almost made it to the stage in April 2020 – but we all know what happened globally then. So after two years on ice, Masquerade Theatre Company are once again ready to rumble with this huge hit at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, launching next Saturday 16th April.

The musical is directed by Anthony Bezzina, with a musical directorship in the hands of Kris Spiteri and choreography devised by the West End's Ewan Jones. This show brings together some of Malta's best acting talent including Thomas Camilleri, Rachel Fabri, Alan Paris, Sean Borg, Katherine Brown, Sarah Micallef Muscat, Francesco Nicodeme and Damian Buhagiar.