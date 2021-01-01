Tinder From The 90s? This Maltese Newspaper Dating Ad Is A Huge Blast From The Past

As mind-numbing as it might be, dating at this day and age is pretty much a walk in the park. Thanks to the likes of Tinder, Bumble, or even Facebook Dating, you can now swipe right to find your soulmate from the comfort of your own bed…

…but it hasn’t always been this easy.

If you go back just a couple of years, when internet wasn’t exactly a universal commodity, you’d find that people in Malta needed to put in a lot more effort to find their next boo – and this newspaper excerpt from 1992 is testament to that.

Twenty-eight years ago, two men relied on putting out ‘calls for girlfriends’ on a local newspaper to find their soulmates – and they weren’t looking for just anyone.