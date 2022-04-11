14 Countries Linked To Malta Airport Remove All Travel Restrictions As MIA Warns Recovery Lagging Behind
Malta’s airport (MIA) has pointed out that 14 countries currently connected to it have completed removed their COVID-19 restrictions.
These are the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Malta is set to relax its travel rules tomorrow, allowing people from ‘red list’ countries to travel if they present a negative PCR test (in the last 72 hours) or a recovery certificate (not older than 180 days). As it stands, entry to Malta is limited to holders of valid vaccine certificates.
However, the MIA has insisted the move doesn’t go far enough and that all COVID-19 travel restrictions should be removed.
In a statement, the airport published data for January and February 2022 showing Malta’s post-COVID-19 recovery is moving at a slower pace than its direct Mediterranean competitors.
Malta recovered 49% of the market it had in January and February 2019, compared to Croatia and Portugal’s 69%, Spain’s 68%, Greece’s 60%, Cyprus’ 55% and Italy’s 54%.
Cover photo: Scenes at the MIA, with long queues in front of COVID-19 paper checkpoints
Should Malta remove all COVID-19 travel restrictions?