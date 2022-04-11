14 Countries Linked To Malta Airport Remove All Travel Restrictions As MIA Warns Recovery Lagging Behind

Malta’s airport (MIA) has pointed out that 14 countries currently connected to it have completed removed their COVID-19 restrictions.

These are the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Malta is set to relax its travel rules tomorrow, allowing people from ‘red list’ countries to travel if they present a negative PCR test (in the last 72 hours) or a recovery certificate (not older than 180 days). As it stands, entry to Malta is limited to holders of valid vaccine certificates.