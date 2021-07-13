Antarctica Placed On Malta’s New Dark Red List

Antarctica is one of the many new countries that has been placed on Malta’s Dark Red Travel List.

At present, there are 4,490 people living in the continent undertaking various roles in research, as well as a number of tourists.

Last December, the COVID-19 pandemic unfortunately reached their icy shores.

There isn’t much information on the situation in Antarctica now, however there has been a substantial amount of research done on the effect of COVID-19 on its incredibly diverse wildlife and subsequent ecosystem stability.

Experts have concluded that “direct contact with people poses the greatest risk for spreading the virus to wildlife, with researchers more likely vectors than tourists”.

