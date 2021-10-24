CITY SPOTLIGHT: Forget Tourist Guides, Birkirkara Is Malta’s Underrated Gem

Malta’s coasts and countryside get all the love when it comes to picking some of the best spots on the island. But one of the country’s largest towns located bang in the centre of the island, Birkirkara, is an underrated gem. While it’s usually not found on tourism guides, that doesn’t mean it’s not worth a visit. Birkirkara is a melting pot of history, architecture, cuisine, and culture, constantly reflecting Maltese identity whether that’s celebrating the modern or appreciating the traditional. With the help of Ryde Malta, here’s a Lovin Malta guide to the well-loved town.

With over 24,000 inhabitants, Birkirkara is the second most populous town on the Maltese islands. Its oldest recorded mention is way back in 1402 and at the time was already one of Malta’s largest Catholic parishes. Taking its name from the valley that runs through the heart of the locality, many of Malta’s current hotspots like Sliema and St Julian’s were actually suburbs of Birkirkara way back when. A lot has changed since then, but in truth, everything that makes Bikirkara great has never truly left.

For starters, there is a multitude of churches that are shining examples of Maltese architecture across the centuries. While Malta certainly has its fair share of churches, few stand up to the impressive St Helen’s Basilica. Situated in the old part of town, the basilica is an 18th-century baroque building that stands tall amid the sea of developments that surround it. The feast of St Helen, which takes place on 18th August, is a sight to behold. And while there’s an intense rivalry between the area’s two main band clubs – they still manage to come together for their beloved saint. Just as impressive is the Santa Tereza Church. Designed by Italian architect Giorgio Pacini, the church is a modernist marvel – and is an eye-catching piece of architecture in the locality – no matter which angle you look at it. Or you could visit the Santwarju tal-Madonna tal-Herba – which showcases some beautiful ex-voto paintings and other offerings that could turn even the most ardent atheist into a believer.

But just to be clear – churches aren’t the only amazing spots that are on offer. Taking a walk down the Wignacourt Aquaducts, which neighbours some industrial parts of the areas, makes an eerie contrast between old and new Malta. There’s even the Old Railway Station – which is located in a park that also calls one of the best burgers spots on the island, Nom Nom, home. Or pay a visit to the Mill ((il-Mithna), an 18th-century windmill that’s now a celebration of modernist art in the country. And if you’re looking for a bit of political and historical information – make sure to pass by St Aloysius College which has counted countless Prime Ministers and politicians as its former students.

Where to eat? While Birkirkara has tonnes to offer, food is really where the locality shines – with local haunts filling its streets. It would be sacrilegious to not start off with Andrew’s Snack Bar, a local spot that’s loved by all sorts of Maltese people. The food, and its portions, are the stuff of legend, whether that’s their iconic ftajjar or the many traditional plates they have on their menu, like its ross il-forn. It’s an intimate spot that celebrates great local food. And it seems that mentality has rubbed off on the countless amazing eateries sprouting up in the area.

There’s Marelli Cafe, located right by the Wignacourt Aqueduct, which is quickly developing a name for mouth-watering simple food that’s perfect for anyone – whether you’re looking for a quick time snack or a decadent lunch. The same can be said for Stanjata, which lies along the picturesque Valley Road, and Olive 3, an oasis of delicious food in the industrial heartland of Mriehel.

And no trip to Birkirkara would be complete without a visit to Togħma, which is without a doubt one of the best bakeries on the island – from savoury treats like their awesome pinsa to their endless supply of sweets. And if none of those places are your thing – you can visit the long line of fast food places in Birkirkara – like Mcdonald’s or better yet – stop off at any one of its pastizzerias or try out Southern Fried Chicken.

Where to stay? While Bikirkara falls short when it comes to actual accommodation, there are still some gems out there – like the Rivotorto Retreat House, which is a religious guest house. Otherwise, your best bet is checking up on Airbnb or other similar websites to see what’s on offer. What’s great is that you can rent a place in Birkirkara for a fraction of the price while also having access, either by bus or by car, to all four corners of the island, making it the perfect jumping-off point for anyone visiting the islands. Which city should be spotlight next?