Watch: Cut Costs By Up To 40% With This Car Sharing Service In Malta

How can you keep the freedom of having a car without the hassles and headaches that come with it? Check out GoTo Malta , the ride-sharing app that lets you take control without being stuck with the bill.

But, with great power comes great responsibility. Having all this independence also means that you need to keep your car running. Yes, that means paying for fuel, visiting the mechanic every year, keeping your vehicle squeaky clean, and dealing with that weird noise coming from under the hood.

Having your very own set of wheels is amazing. You’re free to go wherever you want, whenever you want; be it your weekly shopping trip, a day out on the town, or drinks at the bar, having a car is super useful.

Saving you up to 40% of running costs when compared to having your very own car, with GoTo Malta, you save both time and money as they provide you with a pay-as-you-go option and loads of parking across the island. Say goodbye to weekly fuel fill-ups and going around in circles looking for parking.

With both electric cars and mopeds available for anyone to rent at the tap of a button – you will be saving money and the planet when you use GoTo Malta.

All you have to do is head on over to the App Store or Google Play and download the GoTo app. Once you’re filling in your details, make sure to use the discount code GOTOLOVIN for €10 worth of credit.

At GoTo Malta, all wheels are created equal so, no matter what you ride, the first 15 minutes of your one-way trips will only cost you €2.50!

If you need a car for a longer trip, look out for the cars that have the pink thunderbolt. You can book these Roundtrip cars for a few hours or even a whole day.

Unlock flexibility and freedom through your phone. Download the GoTo app and take your preferred set of wheels out for a spin. Don’t forget to use the code GOTOLOVIN for €10 credit whilst you are signing up.

Tag an annoyed car owner!