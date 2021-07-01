Malta Starts Recognising EU Vaccine Passports In New Stage For Travel
As of today, EU travellers will be able to freely enter Malta by presenting a digital certificate as proof that they have been vaccinated.
Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed the news today, urging people to download the certificate from certifikatvaccin.gov.mt.
The so-called ‘digital COVID certificate’ certifies whether a person is vaccinated, has had a recent negative test result or has recovered from the virus.
It includes a QR code with a unique digital signature and can be downloaded or printed.
As it stands, the ‘vaccine passport’ is recognised in all 27 EU member states, as well as Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, while the EU is in talks with other countries – including the UK and US – on mutual recognition of COVID-19 related documents.
The ‘vaccine passport’ is meant to re-enable freedom of movement across EU member states, without the need for quarantine upon arrival.
However, member states can still impose restrictions on arrivals from other member states, such as how Germany recently added Portugal to list of countries at risk out of concern of the Delta variant.
Information on conditions set out by individual member states can be found on this website.
Cover photo: A recent photo of the arrivals area at the Malta International Airport sent to Lovin Malta by a reader