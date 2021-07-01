Malta Starts Recognising EU Vaccine Passports In New Stage For Travel

As of today, EU travellers will be able to freely enter Malta by presenting a digital certificate as proof that they have been vaccinated.

Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed the news today, urging people to download the certificate from certifikatvaccin.gov.mt.

The so-called ‘digital COVID certificate’ certifies whether a person is vaccinated, has had a recent negative test result or has recovered from the virus.

It includes a QR code with a unique digital signature and can be downloaded or printed.