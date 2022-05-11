Malta To Scrap Mandatory Masks On Flights As Of Monday
Malta will scrap mandatory mask-wearing on flights as of Monday 16th May, a spokesperson for Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.
The decision comes after the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced that the wearing of masks in airports and on European flights is “no longer recommended”.
“As has been done so far during the COVID-19 pandemic, Malta will be following ECDC’s advice and therefore from next Monday, 16th May 2022, the Health Authorities will no longer be obliging passengers to wear masks on flights headed to Malta,” a spokesperson for Fearne told Lovin Malta.
The ECDC and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) announced the new rules today, effective as of 16th May, with the EASA stating it hopes the decision would mark “a big step forward in the normalisation of air travel”.
This will mean that masks will only be mandatory in Malta at hospitals, clinics and elderly care homes.
Do you agree with this decision?