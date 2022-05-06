Quiz: Sicilian Getaways For Every Personality Type In Malta

Escaping to somewhere new for the weekend is super simple when you live in Malta, with Sicily being just a Virtu Ferries boat ride away, going there for a couple of days is a great way to unwind. A Sicilian getaway is well needed, but what type of holiday best suits you? Take our quiz down below to see which type of Sicily holiday suits your personality and start planning your trip ASAP!

You’re a Pet Lover

There’s no one you love more in the world than your furry friend. Heading up to Sicily for a holiday doesn’t mean you need to leave your best bud behind. Grab your little furball and check out the endless pet-friendly accommodations and dog-friendly beaches strewn across Sicily. You’re a Family Person

Being content as long as your family is around, going on a family trip to Sicily sounds like the perfect way to spend a sunny weekend for you. No matter if you’re an adventurous water park or laid back agriturismo family, you’ll definitely enjoy a Sicilian getaway. You’re a Party Animal

If getting all dolled up for a fantastic night out is what you’re all about then you’re in luck as the nightlife scene in Sicily is absolute fire. Hunt down the perfect party piece around Sicily’s various shopping malls and show off your new outfit at the clubs. You’re a Lovebird

Romantic walks, divine views, and sweet treats to share, you and your loved one will definitely adore a Sicilian break. Breathtaking views and picturesque dinner make Sicily the perfect spot for a destination wedding and maybe even a proposal. You’re a Nature Lover

Getting lost in nature and taking some time out to unwind, there will always be a new spot for you to discover during your trek. With various campsites and trekking routes allowing you to get closer to nature, anyone who feels recharged by greenery will love Sicily.

Everyone deserves a Sicilian getaway and Virtu Ferries will take you there. With multiple trips happening daily, you even have the option to explore Sicily using your very own car. Offering you reliability, frequency, speed and comfort, Virtu Ferries also has a full refund policy so in the case that your Sicilian getaway dreams cannot come true, you will be reimbursed for the money paid.

Booking is simple, just head on over to their online website, pick your dates and take a look at the time that the catamaran will be operating. You can book directly online, visit their office in Marsa or call them on 2206 9999. Check out their special offers and see how you can make your Sicilian getaway even cheaper. Offering a family plan, each child gets to travel for free when accompanied by a paying adult, and your pet is welcome aboard too. Open up your calendar, pick your holiday dates, and get excited about your Sicilian getaway! With something to suit everyone’s tastes, there’s no better way to unplug and unwind than a Sicily holiday. Tag your Sicily squad!