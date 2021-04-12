This Is Market Distortion, Maltese Holiday Apartment Owner Warns As Tourists Offered Cash To Stay At Hotels

Malta’s tourism market risks being distorted by a new scheme intended to encourage tourists to stay at upmarket hotels, a self-catering apartment owner has warned.

“Self-catering apartments have become a crucial part of the tourism industry in recent years, attracting people who are after larger spaces, a place they can work remotely and cook their own meals, essentially a home away from home,” the owner, who remained anonymous, told Lovin Malta.

“When the pandemic hit, our businesses stopped just as hotels did and we were pleased when the Tourism Ministry announced a package to help the industry recover by summer… that is until the Ministry announced how.”

Last week, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo launched a scheme worth €3.5 million to encourage foreign tourists to stay at a three, four or five-star hotel.

The government will pay tourists €100 if they stay at a five-star hotel, €75 if they stay at a four-star hotel, and €50 if they stay at a three-star hotel.

Hotels must evenly match this amount, which means tourists who stay at a five-star hotel will be entitled to €200, tourists who stay at a four-star hotel will be entitled to €150, and tourists who stay at a three-star hotel will be entitled to €100.