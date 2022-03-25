‘What Are We Waiting For?’: Malta Airport Chief Warns Travel Rules One Of Most ‘Unfriendly’ In Europe 

In his latest appeal to the authorities to change the rules, Borg reacted to a warning by civil aviation head Charles Pace that long airport queues caused by COVID-19 paper checks are posing safety concerns.

Malta International Airport head Alan Borg has warned that the country’s current travel requirements and checks are among the most “inconvenient and unfriendly” in the EU.

“Summer’s just round the corner, and whilst our airport’s Traffic Development team has done a fantastic job on our flight schedule for the season, Malta’s travel requirements and checks remain some of the most inconvenient and unfriendly in all of the European Union, causing frustration to all industry stakeholders and people who are ready to travel freely once again,” Borg said.

“Are we really going to risk missing out on another summer season? What are we waiting for?”

As it stands, travellers to Malta from ‘red zones’ can only avoid quarantine if they present a valid vaccine certificate, as well as a passenger locator form. Maltese vaccine certificates are only valid for primary doses taken within the past three months and booster doses taken within the past nine months.



However, several European countries have been lifting travel restrictions in recent weeks, with the likes of Hungary, Ireland, the UK, Iceland, Romania, Slovenia and the Netherlands all allowing restriction-free travel.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has so far refused to provide a date for the relaxation of rules.