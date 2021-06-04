WATCH: French Culture Channel Airs Brief But Brutal Documentary On ‘Concrete Paradise’ Of Malta
Malta’s development has caught the eye of one of Europe’s most renowned cultural TV channels.
Arte has aired a brief documentary entitled ‘Malta: A Concrete Paradise’, which casts a spotlight on the state of construction on the island.
“This paradise island has been made into something artificial,” the documentary begins. “It has the highest rate of soil sealing in Europe, while 25% of Maltas surface area is concrete, compared to the European average of 5%.”
The documentary includes interviews with Moviment Graffitti activist Karen Tanti, Din l-Art Ħelwa executive president Alex Torpiano, farmer Cane Vella, landscape architect Antoine Gatt, and environmental lawyer Claire Bonello.
Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg also features, coming out strongly against a massive development planned for Ħondoq.
“The most important thing in Gozo is that we protect the environment,” he says. “If not, then what will you come here for? Do you prefer here to St Julian’s?”
Malta Developers Association president Sandro Chetcuti makes an appearance too, stating that the property market is “challenging” for the government to control because of how much money it generates to the economy.
“It’s a main contributor to our GDP, hand in hand with tourism,” he says.
Arte said it reached out to government agencies and ministers to take part in the show, but they refused to talk to them.