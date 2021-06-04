WATCH: French Culture Channel Airs Brief But Brutal Documentary On ‘Concrete Paradise’ Of Malta

Malta’s development has caught the eye of one of Europe’s most renowned cultural TV channels.

Arte has aired a brief documentary entitled ‘Malta: A Concrete Paradise’, which casts a spotlight on the state of construction on the island.

“This paradise island has been made into something artificial,” the documentary begins. “It has the highest rate of soil sealing in Europe, while 25% of Maltas surface area is concrete, compared to the European average of 5%.”