WATCH: Jon Mallia Calls Out Cancel Culture After He Is Criticised For Giving ‘Ex Gay’ A Platform

Jon Mallia has fired out a strong message to people who criticised him for interviewing controversial Christian fundamentalist Matthew Grech on his podcast, warning that they’ve got their priorities all wrong. Ahead of the show, Mallia warned that people who criticised him for giving Grech a platform aren’t true liberals because “their confines of liberalism start and end with their own beliefs”. He also argued that this train of thought, which has become to known as cancel culture, is strategically flawed.

“Imagine Matthew Grech was the nation’s ideological enemy, ethically and morally corrupt and the worst agent of thought of our times. Can you tell me what strategy you’re applying when you choose not to discover how your enemy thinks? It’s an important advantage to understand your enemy’s strategy and find out how he intends to beat you.” “I believe that violence starts where dialogue ends and I don’t want to live in a society whose direction is determined by violence. I’m convinced that most of the people insulting me don’t want violence either.” Grech, who describes himself as an ‘ex gay’, is a singer and a member of the religious movement River of Love and has drawn controversy with his comments against homosexuality and abortion. However, Mallia said he used to know the man before he developed his religious ideas and testified that he’s “a good man at heart”. “When I hear him saying things now that are completely incongruous to my liberal beliefs, I felt fucking wrong, because I knew him before he was taken over ideologically. I know he isn’t the Stalin of our times or a psychological despot; he’s a good man who has shit ideas.”

Grech praised Mallia for speaking out, stating that while he disagrees with him on a religious basis he respects him because he realises that ‘cancel culture’ is a series problem in society. “The fact that he’s unwilling to concede to external pressure makes him a credible and serious man. Well done Jon!” he said. Jon Mallia’s podcast will be aired on his Facebook page at 7pm.

Will you watch tonight’s episode? Let us know in the comments