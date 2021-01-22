WATCH: Malta’s New Post-COVID-19 Lead Strategist Says We Can’t Return To ‘Business As Usual’ 

While the strategy team’s work has only just begun, Borg has already insisted that Malta should view the pandemic as a catalyst for change.

A climate change lecturer by trade, Simone Borg was recently entrusted by the Maltese government with leading a strategy team to discuss what the island should look like following the pandemic.

“One of our aims is not to go back to business as usual. We must build on what we were doing well but identify what we can do better and balance economic, environmental, and social sustainability,” she said on Lovin Daily this morning.

“COVID-19 has made us slow down, listen and be a bit pensive because we were running at such break-neck speed, not only economically but also in our everyday lives.”

From tourism to education, Borg’s strategy team will examine all sectors of life and consult people from the public and private sectors, as well as civil society.

In terms of concrete policies, she said Malta must first try and identify where it stands in the world.

“I think this will be the biggest eye-opener. There are things we know could have been done better, but there are other things we’re not aware of, such as that certain sectors of society are facing more difficulties than others and that some systems must be updated.”

