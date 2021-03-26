WATCH: New PL Candidate Calls For More Aesthetic High-Rise Instead Of ‘Eyesores’ Shown By UglyMalta Page

High-rise buildings should be in symmetry with each other to avoid the kind of “eyesores” regularly flagged by a popular Instagram page, new Labour candidate Rebecca Buttigieg has said.

Buttigieg, who will contest the next election on the 10th district (Sliema, St Julians, Gżira, Pembroke), said sustainable development is a main concern for her constituents.

“If you follow UglyMalta on Instagram, you’ll see a lot of photos of high-rises going up that really stick out as eyesores,” she said on Lovin Daily this week.

“When you go abroad, you see so many high-rises but they don’t have to be done in such a way that they hurt your touristic product too. It’s a step forward we must make.”