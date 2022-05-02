Finding Love On Campus: Two University Sweethearts Turned Lecturers Get Married In Quad Ceremony

Two University of Malta alumni decided to go back to the place where they first met to tie the knot. Physics lecturer Dr Anthony Galea and IT lecturer Dr Ingrid Vella got married at the University Quadrangle last Sunday, where they met years before as students.

In a Facebook post, Ingrid announced that she and Anthony finally tied the knot in a ceremony which was officiated by the University’s Rector Professor Alfred Vella, after six postponements in two years “We are truly grateful to all who have supported us throughout this two-year journey, especially the University of Malta and Rector Professor Vella who kindly officiated our wedding,” Ingrid said.

The intimate “personalised micro wedding” was attended by a handful of guests, which included the bride and groom’s parents and witnesses. “We look forward to celebrating our marriage with our families and friends later on,” the couple announced. Share this story if you want to celebrate the Galea’s wedding!