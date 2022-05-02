Watch: We Need To Stop Body Shaming So Easily, Maltese Chef Urges In Heartfelt PSA To Society
A Maltese chef has appealed to people to think twice before passing comments on other’s appearances.
Whether they’ve put on weight, are suddenly covered in pimples, or a million other things, chef Daniel Grech urged people to realise how their simple words may be affecting others.
“I need just a minute of your time,” Grech starts in a new video posted to his instagram, before tapping his stomach.
“As you may have noticed, I’ve put on weight, it’s something normal that happens to everybody, everyone has ups and downs in their life, look, I even have some spots here,” he continues, pointing to his face.
Grech, who runs Burgers.Ink, Wagyu and Komaki, didn’t hold back from sharing his thoughts.
“What’s worrying me isn’t my appearance, thank God I’m a positive person, but what’s worrying me is how some people react.”
“People haven’t seen me in months, instead of approaching me and asking how I was, they’ll come and say: Madoffi, how fat you’ve become, how many burgers are you eating?”
“You have no idea what a person is going through. Don’t focus on their defects – you may be causing them more harm.”
Grech appealed for a bit of empathy when speaking to others, especially if you are callously talking about someone’s look.
“Learn – instead of telling someone they are fat, or thin, or has bad breath, please, don’t focus on their appearance. Ask how they are doing, how they are doing at work, with their family,” Grech said.
“Please – show some real interest, we can’t continue hurting people by body shaming them, it’s become something that’s too common.”
Grech has previously spoken out about social issues like this, but his latest video gave his followers food for thought.
“I’ll second this!” said one person. “I come across many individuals who go through the same experiences. I always urge my clients to use these experiences as motivational fuel to better themselves and turn a negative experience into something positive and life-changing. Well done for bringing such an issue to light.”
