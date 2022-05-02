Watch: We Need To Stop Body Shaming So Easily, Maltese Chef Urges In Heartfelt PSA To Society

A Maltese chef has appealed to people to think twice before passing comments on other’s appearances.

Whether they’ve put on weight, are suddenly covered in pimples, or a million other things, chef Daniel Grech urged people to realise how their simple words may be affecting others.

“I need just a minute of your time,” Grech starts in a new video posted to his instagram, before tapping his stomach.

“As you may have noticed, I’ve put on weight, it’s something normal that happens to everybody, everyone has ups and downs in their life, look, I even have some spots here,” he continues, pointing to his face.

Grech, who runs Burgers.Ink, Wagyu and Komaki, didn’t hold back from sharing his thoughts.

“What’s worrying me isn’t my appearance, thank God I’m a positive person, but what’s worrying me is how some people react.”

“People haven’t seen me in months, instead of approaching me and asking how I was, they’ll come and say: Madoffi, how fat you’ve become, how many burgers are you eating?”