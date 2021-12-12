WATCH: Controversial Elimination On X Factor Malta As Cel And Sacco Wave Goodbye
There was a controversial elimination on X Factor Malta this evening as the band Cel & Sacco was knocked out of the competition at the final hurdle.
Cel & Sacco, a band composed of returning X Factor contestant Celine Agius and guitarist Glenn Sacco, was the penultimate act to perform in the Six Chair Challenge.
Their rendition of Moby’s ‘Natural Blues’ saw judge Philippa Naudi grant them a chair, but they weren’t going to keep it for long.
Singing sisters Ceci and Kriss were next up and their innovative take on Elton John’s famous Rocket Man was always going to earn them a chair.
Philippa kept the audience on their toes, calling Cel & Sacco right back to the stage for a sing-off between Daryl and Dayle. And after hearing both acts again, the judge decided to take her chances with Daryl and Dayle, a group that was formed in bootcamp.
Her decision proved controversial, with several people taking to social media to warn Philippa made a huge mistake by eliminating Cel & Sacco.
However, a few people defended her decision, with one woman arguing that Celine already had her chance in a previous X Factor edition and that keeping Daryl and Dayle was the right thing to do.
Besides Ceci and Kriss and Daryl and Dayle, the other four groups to qualify are BEYOND, Jasmine, Anna and Jana, Wish Me Lack, and Soul Tide.
Do you agree with Philippa’s decision?