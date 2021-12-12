WATCH: Controversial Elimination On X Factor Malta As Cel And Sacco Wave Goodbye

There was a controversial elimination on X Factor Malta this evening as the band Cel & Sacco was knocked out of the competition at the final hurdle.

Cel & Sacco, a band composed of returning X Factor contestant Celine Agius and guitarist Glenn Sacco, was the penultimate act to perform in the Six Chair Challenge.

Their rendition of Moby’s ‘Natural Blues’ saw judge Philippa Naudi grant them a chair, but they weren’t going to keep it for long.

Singing sisters Ceci and Kriss were next up and their innovative take on Elton John’s famous Rocket Man was always going to earn them a chair.