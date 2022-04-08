15-Year-Old Gozitan Boy At Risk Of Dying After Bicycle Accident

A 15-year-old resident of Nadur is at risk of dying after an accident involving a bicycle that occurred last night.

Police confirmed that the accident happened yesterday at around 7pm in the limits of Għajnsielem when the boy lost control of his bicycle while driving through fields and fell.

The boy was taken to the General Hospital of Gozo, but due to serious injuries, he was flown to Mater Dei Hospital by helicopter.

Police investigations are underway.

