3,000+ Year Old Maltese Cart Ruts To Be Buried Under New Airport Roundabout

Infrastructure Malta is currently performing excavation related to the new underpass of the Kirkop Tunnels and Airport Intersection Project (KTAIP).

Outrage has erupted following news that 3,000+ year-old cart ruts will be buried under the new roadworks currently taking place.

“We are the only country in the world that destroys a 3000+-year-old road network – the Maltese cart ruts – to widen new roads to create even more vehicle traffic. “

Infrastracture Malta had previously said that the plans for this project were drafted in accordance with the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage to ensure that the Hal Resqun archeological remains in the area will not be affected by the works.

Arnold Cassola, local Green politician and historian, also offered his expertise and weighed in on the matter.

“Cart ruts are one of the most ancient signs of human presence in Malta. Their use remains mysterious till today, though the most plausible explanation is that they were some sort of tracks that facilitated some means of transport of goods in ancient times.”

Cassola continued on to remark on the lack of importance that is being shown towards our cultural heritage.

“It is the usual shortsightedness dictated by greed. We are ready to bury our history and identity in order to satisfy a car-centered and not human-centered philosophy…..whilst buying votes with taxpayer money, through the dishing out of contracts to friendly contractors.”

The €18 million investment is set to ease connections between Luqa, Gudja, Birzebbuga, Kirkop, Mqabba, Qrendi, Zurrieq, Safi and other nearby areas.

