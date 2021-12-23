733 New COVID-19 Cases As Malta Beats Yesterday’s Record Single-Day Rise

Malta has recorded new COVID-19 cases, following yesterday’s single-day spike of 582 cases in one day, the highest recorded since March.

Chris Fearne has confirmed 53 current hospitalisations, with three patients receiving care in the Intensive Therapy Unit, in a press conference held earlier today.

66 recoveries have been made since yesterday.

41% of the country have had the booster. The majority who have taken the booster are the elderly. Above 70 – 90% have taken the vaccine.

He also confirmed that Malta remains the most effective in the roll-out of vaccines.

Charmaine Gauci also confirmed that currently in Malta there are 6,500 people in quarantine.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 473, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 3,632 active cases.