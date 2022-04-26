Balzan Townhouse’s Modernist Facade To Be Salvaged As PA Approves New Design

“In line with recommendations made by the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage (SCH), the newly approved permission will ensure that the façade of ‘Walmartville’, which is a distinctive 1960s building will be retained,” the Planning Authority said in a statement.

Although the building in question is not a scheduled building, the property’s facade is said to have a degree of architectural value.

An iconic Balzan townhouse has just had its 1960’s Modernist architecture salvaged as the Planning Authority has just approved improved designs that do not alter the original facade of the house.

“The additional two floors that will be added to the double-fronted townhouse will retain the same design features including apertures and railings as the original façade.”

The only catch is that, apart from the extra two levels, the townhouse is also set to have a penthouse constructed overhead.

Earlier last year, development permission was granted for the property to be entirely demolished and replaced by a new building.

The Superintendent for Cultural Heritage (SCH) had appealed the decision and urged for new plans to be submitted so that the 1960’s facade can be conserved.

“Following discussions between the PA, SCH and the applicant it was agreed that although a permit had been granted, new plans were to be submitted for reassessment by the Development Management Directorate taking into consideration the architectural value of the townhouse,” it said.

What do you make of this story?