English Language Schools In Malta Offer Sponsorships For Ukrainian Nationals

English schools across Malta have offered sponsorships for Ukrainians forced out of their homes in the wake of war.

The announcement came after FELTOM, (the Federation of English Language Teaching Organisations in Malta) reached out to the Ukrainian Honorary Consulate for support, as entities across the nation and the continent continue to help victims of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

In a Press Release, FELTOM announced that the gesture is purely one of goodwill. A means to help displaced Ukrainians integrate into our society once they have reached safety in Malta.

The association also expressed concern about the conflict, which has only been worsening in recent days, with hopes that a peaceful solution can be reached sooner rather than later.