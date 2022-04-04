English Language Schools In Malta Offer Sponsorships For Ukrainian Nationals
English schools across Malta have offered sponsorships for Ukrainians forced out of their homes in the wake of war.
The announcement came after FELTOM, (the Federation of English Language Teaching Organisations in Malta) reached out to the Ukrainian Honorary Consulate for support, as entities across the nation and the continent continue to help victims of the Russo-Ukrainian war.
In a Press Release, FELTOM announced that the gesture is purely one of goodwill. A means to help displaced Ukrainians integrate into our society once they have reached safety in Malta.
The association also expressed concern about the conflict, which has only been worsening in recent days, with hopes that a peaceful solution can be reached sooner rather than later.
The latest National Statistics Office data showed that 83,610 students visited Malta in 2019 to learn English. Among them, a little under 6,000 students were Russians.
With Europe having closed its airspace to Russian airlines, many questions remain on how this gap could affect the industry. Even so, a useful initiative has been taken in their part, to see Ukrainians start a new life elsewhere.
Share to raise awareness