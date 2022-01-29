EU Agency Recommends Four Day Quarantine For Mild COVID-19 Positive Cases

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) is recommending a four-day quarantine for mild COVID-19 positive cases.

In a recently published report, the agency presented some new advancements with regards to the quarantine period needed for those that have tested positive or are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

As it currently is, Malta’s quarantine rules impose a 10-day quarantine for those that are fully vaccinated and would have contracted the virus.

The report also considered the rate at which vaccinations are being distributed, as well as other factors such as the quickening pace that the Omicron variant was spreading a few weeks ago.

The ECDC is suggesting that in the case of asymptomatic patients, they can take a second test three days after the positive test. If the second test turns out to be negative and the patients are still asymptomatic, then they will be able to do a third test after 24 hours pass.

If the third test taken then also results as negative, then the quarantine will no longer be imposed and they can return to their normal routines, with the exception of having to wear a mask at all times until ten days pass.

In cases where repetitive testing is not accessible or easily available, the ECDC then recommended that the patient can terminate quarantine if they obtain a negative test after six days since the first symptom appeared.

