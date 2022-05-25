Gozo Stabbing Victim Bled To Death While Being Taken To Hospital

New details on the murder of Fawaz Najem, the 25-year-old Syrian man who was stabbed to death in a Marsalforn apartment, have emerged as the court case continues.

In court, it was unveiled that Najem bled to death while being taken to the hospital to receive medical attention for his injuries, Newsbook reported.

Najem was then pronounced dead after being taken to hospital by three men that were present during the fight.

Homicide inspector Wayne Camilleri took the witness stand yesterday and testified that the autopsy confirmed how he was stabbed to the heart.

Maher Aljasem, a 24-year-old Syrian national who lives in Marsalforn, was charged in connection with the murder and has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his compatriot Fawez Najem.

It was confirmed that the fight had begun in the home and ended at a nearby construction site. He also noted that according to Ahmed El Hamdi, between six to eight men had appeared outside their Marsalforn apartment.

Aljasem was found to have suffered extensive injuries, mostly to his back and head, with investigators saying that this showed he was mainly in a defensive position during the fight.

