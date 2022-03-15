Ħal-Far Motocross Centre One Step Closer After €16 Million Deal Gets Green Light
Motosport enthusiasts in Malta are now one step closer to enjoying a Centre for Motosport in Ħal-Far, after a €16 million investment was authorized on Tuesday.
The agreement was signed between Sport Malta and the Malta Motosport Federation. By way of the agreement, the National Development and Social Fund will channel €16 million towards the construction of the track.
During the announcement, Minister for Sport and Education Clifton Grima had this to say:
“This is an investment that will see our country have a Motorport centre of the highest international standard. Another promise delivered, and one that many will benefit from.”
Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship Alex Muscat mentioned that the project will be made a reality with a total investment worth €20 million.
“This is an investment towards all motocross enthusiasts. With great pleasure today, we shall be acting upon what we announced some months ago so that works can take place,” Muscat said.
The project had been announced last September by Prime Minister Robert Abela who had said that the Centre would be built around similar, existing facilities in Ħal Far.
Plans for the Motocross Centre were designed by German experts and based on criteria set out by the Maltese Motorsport Federation.
The drag racing and karting sector will also benefit from upgrades to existing drag racing and karting facilities in the area while also building a racetrack close to them.
“With this project, the Federation shall be put in a position to invest in our young drivers, so that they could champion the popularity and professionalism of the sport,” said Duncan Micallef. President of the Malta Motocross Federation.
What do you make of this?