Ħal-Far Motocross Centre One Step Closer After €16 Million Deal Gets Green Light

Motosport enthusiasts in Malta are now one step closer to enjoying a Centre for Motosport in Ħal-Far, after a €16 million investment was authorized on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed between Sport Malta and the Malta Motosport Federation. By way of the agreement, the National Development and Social Fund will channel €16 million towards the construction of the track.

During the announcement, Minister for Sport and Education Clifton Grima had this to say:

“This is an investment that will see our country have a Motorport centre of the highest international standard. Another promise delivered, and one that many will benefit from.”